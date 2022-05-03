$1.94 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $88.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $6,790,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

