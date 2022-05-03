$108.93 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) to report $108.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $94.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $443.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $444.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $509.43 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $511.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.