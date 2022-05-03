$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.37 billion and the highest is $18.23 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $72.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.20 billion to $73.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 338,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

