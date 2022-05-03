$2.12 EPS Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 157.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Middleby by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Middleby by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 61.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $155.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Middleby has a 12 month low of $145.31 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.39.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

