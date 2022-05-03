$2.24 EPS Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will announce $2.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.19. F5 reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

FFIV opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1 year low of $166.02 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $95,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,514. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

