$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

