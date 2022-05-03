$220.93 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $220.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.30 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $942.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $948.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $998.34 million, with estimates ranging from $989.12 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $114.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

