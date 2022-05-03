$23.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.15 billion and the highest is $23.41 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $92.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.32 billion to $93.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $100.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.59 billion to $103.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

NYSE HUM opened at $433.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.95 and a 200-day moving average of $435.21. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

