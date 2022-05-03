2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in 2U by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in 2U by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of 2U by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 68,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,517. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.