2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect 2U to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. 2U has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. 53,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,517. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $759.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 2U by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 2U by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 2U by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in 2U by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

