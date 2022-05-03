2U (TWOU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. 2U has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,517. The company has a market capitalization of $759.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $13,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 2U by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 2U by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.