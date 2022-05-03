$335.16 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) to post $335.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.40 million and the lowest is $325.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $332.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSIS stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

