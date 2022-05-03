$345.13 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to report sales of $345.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.40 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $339.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UMB Financial by 55.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

