3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DDD. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

3D Systems stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,109 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

