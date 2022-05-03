3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires £142.56 in Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($16.19) per share, for a total transaction of £142.56 ($178.09).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Julia Wilson purchased 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.10) per share, for a total transaction of £154.68 ($193.23).

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,325 ($16.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,317.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. 3i Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.83).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.04) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.99) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.10).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

