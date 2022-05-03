3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to announce $8.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $36.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.80 billion to $37.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.78. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

