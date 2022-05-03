$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) will announce sales of $4.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,540,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $235.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.50. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

