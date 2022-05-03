$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.40 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $21.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,235,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,440,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.