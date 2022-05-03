$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.40 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $21.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,235,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,704,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,440,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.