$4.72 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.24. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $6.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $19.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $18.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LH opened at $243.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average is $278.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.
Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.
