$459.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will post $459.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.30 million and the lowest is $417.97 million. Cinemark posted sales of $114.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 302%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

CNK stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.29. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

