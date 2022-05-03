51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

JOBS stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.55. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,292,000. PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in 51job by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after buying an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in 51job by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,457,000 after buying an additional 679,660 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after buying an additional 607,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.