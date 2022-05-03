$55.24 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will announce $55.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.49 million to $56.30 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $50.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $221.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.82 million to $226.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $235.07 million, with estimates ranging from $221.99 million to $247.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in RPT Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.