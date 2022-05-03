$628.84 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) to report $628.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.70 million to $641.35 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $561.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

Shares of AVB opened at $221.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

