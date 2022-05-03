$639.80 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will post sales of $639.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $623.59 million to $656.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $656.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

