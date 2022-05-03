$675.49 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to post sales of $675.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $752.39 million and the lowest is $633.20 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $480.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

SBNY stock opened at $248.63 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $223.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

