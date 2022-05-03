$698.89 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will announce $698.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $721.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $663.70 million. DexCom posted sales of $595.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $407.14 on Tuesday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.
Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.
In related news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
About DexCom
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.
