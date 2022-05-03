8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

