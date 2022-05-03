908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. 908 Devices has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 17.05. The stock has a market cap of $572.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $197,169.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 959,083 shares in the company, valued at $19,239,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

