908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. 908 Devices has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $572.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,721.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

