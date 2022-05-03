a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AKA opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

