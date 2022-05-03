a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.