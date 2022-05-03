A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

