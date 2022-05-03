A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

