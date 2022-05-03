A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after acquiring an additional 330,660 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

