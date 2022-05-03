Aaron I. Davis Sells 100,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $2,749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,440,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $994.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.