Aaron I. Davis Sells 100,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $2,749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,440,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $994.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,271,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 441,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

