Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24.

NYSE GNRC opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

