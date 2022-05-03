AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a SEK 200 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of SEK 150.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

ELUXY opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.