Absolute Software (ABS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$61.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

