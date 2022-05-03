AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AC Immune by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AC Immune by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 287,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AC Immune by 17,491.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $287.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.84. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AC Immune (Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.