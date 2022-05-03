Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Up 23.1% in April

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $6,964,641. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,637. Accenture has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $193.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

