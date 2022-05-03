Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 125,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ACHL opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $16.53.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.