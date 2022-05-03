Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ACXP stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $8.74.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

