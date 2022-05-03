AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,767,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.