AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

