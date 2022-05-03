AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $197,875,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,567,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $45,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,370,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

