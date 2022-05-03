Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.