Admiral Group plc (ADM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,518 ($31.46) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,346 ($29.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($46.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,589.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,884.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($125,211.19). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($30.64) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($197,435.09).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.85) to GBX 2,630 ($32.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,061 ($38.24) to GBX 3,050 ($38.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($43.25) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,712.44 ($33.88).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

