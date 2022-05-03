Admiral Group plc (ADM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON ADM opened at GBX 2,518 ($31.46) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,346 ($29.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($46.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,589.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,884.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54.
In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($125,211.19). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($30.64) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($197,435.09).
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
