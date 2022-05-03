ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

ADVA Optical Networking ( OTCMKTS:ADVOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

