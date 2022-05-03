Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.97. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $13.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

NYSE:AAP opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

