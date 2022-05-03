Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average of $224.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after acquiring an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,890,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

